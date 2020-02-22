Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

OCSL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 459,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $756.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,626,004.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,618 shares of company stock worth $2,893,747 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

