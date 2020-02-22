OAX (OAX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.46 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $335,798.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.08 or 0.02911261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00228400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00142589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, LATOKEN, HitBTC, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

