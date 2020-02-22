Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $27.14 on Major Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $4,563.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $27.14 or 0.00279895 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Obyte has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,229 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

