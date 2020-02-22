OceanaGold’s (OCANF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCANF. CIBC lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.93 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

