ODEM Trading Down 9.3% This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, ODEM has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $338,574.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.02905452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00143226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.