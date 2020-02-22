ODUWA Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. ODUWA has a total market cap of $296,364.00 and $56,237.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001302 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00051098 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00067097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001158 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,691.85 or 1.00051243 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

