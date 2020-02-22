Odyssey Tops 1-Day Volume of $293,584.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Odyssey has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $293,584.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02901222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00227745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, Bit-Z, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, FCoin, Bittrex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

