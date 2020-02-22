OKB Trading Down 13.6% This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One OKB token can now be bought for about $6.15 or 0.00062595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market cap of $369.19 million and approximately $371.89 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00491522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.71 or 0.06477215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005009 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001358 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB's official website is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

