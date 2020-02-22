Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1,583.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

ORI stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

