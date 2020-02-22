OmiseGO Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $151.82 million and approximately $109.64 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00011224 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinTiger, TDAX and Neraex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Radar Relay, CoinTiger, Coinrail, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Binance, DigiFinex, Mercatox, GOPAX, Zebpay, BitForex, TDAX, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, IDEX, OKEx, Neraex, IDCM, DragonEX, DDEX, Coinnest, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Iquant, HitBTC, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Upbit, Tidex, ABCC, Independent Reserve, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Poloniex, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Gate.io, Braziliex, Exmo, OTCBTC, ChaoEX, CoinExchange, B2BX, BigONE, C2CX, Coinsuper, Liqui, Crex24, BitMart, Ethfinex, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi, BX Thailand, IDAX, Ovis, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, FCoin, BitBay and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

