Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $1.67 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00017228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, C-CEX, Poloniex and Bittrex. Omni has a market cap of $939,369.00 and approximately $740.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00783451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006672 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,847 coins and its circulating supply is 562,531 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

