Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $15,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 331,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

