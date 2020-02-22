OneLedger (OLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $560,479.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. OneLedger has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $560,479.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 1% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00481364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.22 or 0.06473716 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00063025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010311 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,111,803 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, UEX, Kucoin, BitForex, LATOKEN and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

