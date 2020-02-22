OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $2.00. OneMain reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

OMF stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $47.97. 1,044,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,641. OneMain has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 691,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 5,032.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 844,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

