Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008731 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Hotbit, Indodax and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $536.70 million and approximately $129.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Indodax, Bitbns, HitBTC, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, Koinex, Gate.io, Bibox, Binance, BCEX, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

