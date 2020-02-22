Opacity (OPQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,162.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Opacity token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. Opacity has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $1,162.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,205,022 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.