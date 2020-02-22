Open Trading Network Hits Market Capitalization of $19,197.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $19,197.00 and approximately $283.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

