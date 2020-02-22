Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,669 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 549,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,312. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,988.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 19,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,361,559.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,213.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.