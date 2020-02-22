Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,540 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.58. 3,259,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

