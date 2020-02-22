Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,391 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,323.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 575,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.62. 3,081,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,383. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

