Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 745.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PACCAR by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PACCAR by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $75.36. 1,933,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,678. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

