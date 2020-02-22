Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,330,000 after purchasing an additional 389,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,811,000 after purchasing an additional 330,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $57.87. 6,295,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

