Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,404 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,013. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.