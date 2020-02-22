Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 57,128 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 575.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,128 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,031.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 647,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.16.

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.43. 6,616,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,785,483. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.26. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.