Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,853 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWW. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 147.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

