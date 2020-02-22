Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.36. 628,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.32 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

