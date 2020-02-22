Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

NYSE SWK traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.37 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.