Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trinity Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze bought 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 101,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,845.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 881,948 shares of company stock worth $18,253,881. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.85. 1,410,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,810. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.09. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

