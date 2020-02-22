Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AGCO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,918,000 after buying an additional 726,069 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $49,683,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1,622.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 150,847 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,391. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

