Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 322.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 9.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in VMware by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.87. 1,381,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,470. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average is $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.