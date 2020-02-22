Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,943,000. State Street Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,648,000.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. William Blair upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus reduced their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

DLR traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,346,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

