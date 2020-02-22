Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,735,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,152,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 104,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.05. 577,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,149. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.86 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.