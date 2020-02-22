Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,911 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $102.70.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

