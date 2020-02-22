Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $25.95. 4,444,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,450,496 shares of company stock valued at $38,205,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

