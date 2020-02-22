Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

GILD traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. 22,258,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,499,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

