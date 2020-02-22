Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,489 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE CSL remained flat at $$162.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 771,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average of $152.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

