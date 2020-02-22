Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,156 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 204,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

SNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

