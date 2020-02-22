Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,891 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UGI by 3,301.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UGI by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UGI by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 396,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.28. 2,469,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,534. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.52. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

