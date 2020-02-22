Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,111 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Ingredion by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. 1,252,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,705. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

