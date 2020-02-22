Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,143,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $6,317,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UHAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $333.41 and a 52-week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

