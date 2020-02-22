Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,589 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of 2U worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

TWOU traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 785,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.57. 2U Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $80.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. William Blair raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

