Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,175 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Knowles worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

KN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 559,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,735. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

