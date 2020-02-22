Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,878 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,447,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

O stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,155. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

