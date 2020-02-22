Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,983 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Extended Stay America worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,820. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

In related news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

