Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 926 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,257 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 803.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 158.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 136,961 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.37. 601,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.25 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

