Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 965 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $885,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $339,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $334,383.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,161.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,359. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.46. The stock had a trading volume of 466,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

