Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Prudential Public by 27.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Prudential Public by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in Prudential Public by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,329. Prudential Public Limited has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

A number of research firms have commented on PUK. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.