Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,318 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,070.06.

RIO stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. 2,570,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,566. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.