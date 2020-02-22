Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of UNM stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

