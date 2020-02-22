Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 6,598 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,530 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,287 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $108.01. 2,523,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.22. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,236 shares of company stock worth $10,804,122. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

